Michael Oher is standing tall.

On Monday, the former NFL player stepped out publicly for the first time since filing a petition alleging Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy lied about adopting him.

Oher was on hand in Baltimore for a book signing for his memoir When Your Back’s Against the Wall: Fame, Football, and Lessons Learned through a Lifetime of Adversity.

The football star and subject of the 2009 Oscar-winning film “The Blind Side” was photographed beaming for his fans there to pick up signed copies of the book.

Photo: Shutterstock

“This book, it means a lot to me,” Oher said, the Associated Press reported. “Basically, it’s a playbook on life and how I continue to fight back and when your back’s against the wall. That’s how I’ve felt all my life.”

The 37-year-old also explained that he wouldn’t be able to speak too much due to the ongoing legal issues.

Last week, Oher shocked many with his petition alleging that the Tuohys had tricked him into signing documents at 18 years old that he thought were essentially adoption papers, but instead made the couple his conservators.

He also claimed in the petition that $225,000 for “The Blind Side”, plus 2.5 per cent of the film’s revenues, while he received nothing.

The Tuohys have denied any wrongdoing, with their attorney calling the allegations “hurtful and absurd.” They also expressed that if Oher wants, they will end the conservatorship.