An official teaser for “American Horror Story: Delicate” has been released, offering fans a closer look at Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne’s looks in the upcoming season.

Filled with lots of baby imagery, tons of spiders, sinister smiles, spine-chilling stares and hospital gowns, the one-minute clip seems to give fans a better understanding of each of the actress’ roles in the twelfth season.

Elsewhere, the new promo — set to an ominous version of the classic nursery rhyme, “Rock-A-Bye-Baby” — appears to centre on themes of cult, clones, impregnation, and hybrids.

While Roberts makes her long-awaited return to the series as Anna Alcott, Kardashian makes her acting debut in the spooky anthology series — donning a plunging halter gown and platinum blonde wig in the teaser — portraying the seemingly villain-like character, Siobhan Walsh.

In the comment section of the new YouTube teaser — released Monday — fans took notice to the teaser’s spider theme, complete with each of the actress’ spider-like eyelashes.

“My arachnophobia is going to be at an all time high during this season,” one fan addressed their fear of spiders.

“The fact that Kim’s biggest fear is spiders is madness!! This looks epic!” another pointed out the irony of Kardashians’s years-long fear of spiders.

Ever since it was announced that the reality star would be starring in “Delicate”, her casting has continued to garner mixed reactions.

“Is Kim actually playing a villain in this? Teasers keep indicating a sinister nature to whoever she’s playing,” one person suggested, while others aren’t yet sold on the socialite’s performance.

“The real horror of this season is Kim’s acting,” one fan expressed, despite the fact that the teaser doesn’t actually show any footage from the show, just the characters’ stylized promo looks.

“Looked great all the way up until a Kardashian showed up,” wrote another.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, some fans not only spotted Kardashian’s striking resemblance to Lady Gaga — who starred in 2015’s “American Horror Story: Hotel” — they also expressed their hopes for her acting debut, similar to that of Gaga’s at the time.

I'm excited to see what she can bring, everyone criticized Lady Gaga when she was announced for Hotel & she became the breakout star. 🤷🏻‍♂️ So I say bring on Kim Kardashian! #AHSDelicate pic.twitter.com/bxkmh4Fclp — Glen Coco (@Oliver_James611) July 22, 2023

im not saying i think this will happen but i really hope kim kardashian comes out with lady gaga level ahs performance bc that would truly be so shocking — ✩ constance ✧ (@constancev3ra) August 14, 2023

I think Kim Kardashian will be great on AHS. I don't believe in putting people in a box.

Lady Gaga's performance on Hotel was exceptional so there's no reason to dismiss her other than being a hater✌️..

Fyi, hating is okay but when it's baseless it's just ridiculous 😂 — jj (@LNjanja) August 15, 2023

“American Horror Story: Delicate Part One” — which also stars Matt Czuchry, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Julie White, Demi Moore and Debra Monk — premieres September 20 on FX, and will be available to stream on Hulu.