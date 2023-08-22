Click to share this via email

Jennifer Aniston took some things from the “Friends” set.

The actress — who starred as Rachel Green on the hit show that ran from 1994 to 2004 — revealed what she nabbed from the set during an interview with WSJ. Magazine’s Fall Woman’s Style issue.

Aniston said she still wears her character’s red loafers and a floral dress belonging to Monica, played by her real-life BFF Courteney Cox.

Jennifer Aniston. Credit: Gray Sorrenti for WSJ. Magazine

“It taught us everything,” she said of what she’s learned business-wise from the show.

This isn’t the first time Aniston has dished on the dress that she stole from the “Friends” set.

Jennifer Aniston. Credit: Gray Sorrenti for WSJ. Magazine

Ahead of the 2021 reunion, she told People: “I went into her line of clothes and I pulled out a dress that Monica wore.

“I still have it and wear [it] to this day and it fits. It’s floral with black lace, tiny little flowers, a V-neck and little ruffle cap sleeves.”

This article is featured in WSJ. Magazine’s Fall Women’s 2023 issue available Saturday, September 2.