Presented by Shoppers Drug Mart

Behind the screens of ET Canada, entertainment whizzes Morgan Hoffman and Jedson Tavernier have their hands full. From gym sessions at dawn to grooving at evening concerts, they seamlessly navigate their bustling schedules. The secret sauce to their all-day zest? Their holy grail essentials from Shoppers Drug Mart. Dive in as they reveal their top product picks that keep them shining bright all day.

Kicking things off with Morgan, she highlights the vitality of fueling her body right. That’s why one of Morgan’s go to vitamins is the Jamieson Vitamin D 2,500 IU Tablet. Not only does vitamin D help keep your bones strong, it’s also acts directly to increase muscle protein synthesis which is great for all who lead an active lifestyle. When it comes to Jamieson’s Vitamin D 2,500 IU tablet, Morgan comments, “What I love about this, is it’s extra strength so it helps boost my vitamin D in a single dose.

But health for Morgan isn’t just about vitamins. A good jog sets her pace for the day, ensuring she’s on her A-game for the cameras and celebs. No one wants to smell like they just hit the gym, especially when mingling with A-listers. That’s where the Schmidt’s Bergamot & Lime Deodorant comes in handy. “Natural deodorant is great because they don’t use aluminum salts, it’s vegan and cruelty free,” she enthuses, and with a smile adds, “the smell is delicious.”

To effortlessly slide from daytime shoots to evening fun, Morgan leans on the Nexxus® KERAPHIX® Conditioner For Damaged Hair. “It’s perfect because, I’m not going to lie, I have damaged hair. I use a lot of hot products to prepare my hair for the show every day,” Morgan admits. This conditioner, with its blend of keratin protein and black rice, has her back, making her hair concert-ready in no time.

Shifting the spotlight to Jedson. Starting the day right means vitamins. His choice? The Centrum Adult MultiGummies Tropical Fruit. Not your ordinary gummies, these contain essential vitamins and minerals, plus, they’re vegetarian, gluten free and have no artificial sweeteners. The bonus as Morgan states “They actually taste like candy,” making your vitamin routine a delightful start to the day.

For Jedson’s enviable physique, both the gym and post-workout nutrition matter. Enter Vega® Protein & Greens. This plant-based protein powder doesn’t just offer 20 grams of protein in a serving, but it’s also enriched with a green blend of real food ingredients like spinach and kale. It’s versatile too – being vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, and keto-friendly. Jedson simplifies its magic: “All you gotta do is mix it into a cup of water, mix it up, chug it back, 20 grams of protein.”

Before the concert’s beats beckon, Jedson ensures his hair is in sync. His pick? Shea Moisture® Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Shine Shampoo. This sulfate and phthalate-free formula, is brimming with coconut oil, hibiscus extract and certified organic shea butter, that give you moisturized, frizz-free curls. “My hair will bounce with me tonight at the concert!” Jedson enthuses, confident in his choice.

With these gems from the Shoppers Drug Mart 2023 Top Picks List, Morgan and Jedson are all prepped to dive into their evening escapades. Shoppers Drug Mart strives to streamline your health and beauty product hunt, tailoring to your specific needs. And as an added bonus, you can earn bonus PC Optimum™ points on participating products, both in-store and online until September 8, 2023. Here’s to an epic night out!