Don’t ask a mother to choose between her children.

In an interview with “Today”, Denise Jonas, the mother of pop superstars the Jonas Brothers, shared whether she has a favourite among the trio.

“I think they all think Nick’s the favourite,” Denise told Sheinelle Jones. “But I really don’t have a favourite. I mean, there are different things for different ones.”

Denise went on to talk about the joys of watching her sons get married to strong women.

“It feels absolutely wonderful because, as a mom, I’ve raised you this way and how are you gonna find someone that’s equal to you?” she said of her daughters-in-law. “I could not be more blessed. And they’ve given us five beautiful granddaughters.”

Kevin Jonas tied the knot with wife Danielle in 2009. Nick Jonas followed him up with his marriage to Priyanka Chopra in 2018, and Joe Jonas was next, wedding Sophie Turner in 2019.

Looking back on how she raised her sons, Denise said, “I tended to be strict. Early on, my husband and I felt like, ‘We’re not just raising kids. We’re raising adults. And we want to raise them with the integrity and the moral values that we have.'”

As for all the screaming girls at Jonas Brothers concerts, the proud mom said, “It really fills my heart with joy. I remember being that girl. I want them to feel that way for my kid.”