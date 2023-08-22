Another little bundle of joy has become part of the James-Decker fam!

In a scenic Instagram video shared on Tuesday, the country-pop performer, 35, revealed that she’s expecting baby no. 4 with her husband and former NFL superstar, Eric Decker.

In the stunning Instagram vid, James-Decker can be seen strolling on her balcony as she gazes at a breathtaking view of palm trees, sharing the big baby bump news over the track “Always Be My Baby” by R&B-pop legend Mariah Carey.

The couple, who began dating in 2011 and exchanged vows in 2013, welcomed their first child Vivianne in 2014, Eric Jr. in 2015 and Forrest in 2018.

The happy news follows another golden milestone for the long-time couple, who celebrated 10 years of marriage in June.

Eric wrote a sweet sentiment underneath a photo of their wedding day shared onto Jessie’s Insta account: “Happy 10 years mi amor! Had the most amazing day with you and our babies! I am grateful for your love and commitment to me❤️ You are my North Star ⭐️.”