Julie Bowen knows her “Modern Family” co-star Sofía Vergara will be just fine following her divorce from Joe Manganiello.

It was revealed that Vergara and Manganiello — who tied the knot in 2015 — had called it quits after seven years of marriage last month.

E! News caught up with Bowen — who played Claire Dunphy alongside Vergara’s Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in the hit show — with her saying of the pair hitting the dance floor on a girls’ night out in the near future, “I would like that very much.

“Oh, but she would be so mad at me because I can’t dance. She’s such a good dancer. She just does this slow hip roll for hours. And that’s a lot of what hanging out with her is — it’s slow rolling it for a long time.”

Bowen added of when their night on the town might happen, “We’re gonna have to see, she’s been travelling a lot and so was I… We have to wait for the summer to cool down.”

Bowen can’t wait for Vergara’s next chapter, telling the publication: “Everything she does, she does with grace.

“And she rises above and she just goes forward. She’s warm and generous and giving to everybody around her. I have no doubt that if she wishes to be in a relationship she will be but she sure don’t need one.”

