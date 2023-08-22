You may get your chance if you want to be stranded on an island for several days without proper food and amenities.

After the disastrous outcome of 2017’s Fyre Festival, which saw event founder and entrepreneur Billy McFarland get charged with six counts of fraud, he’s out of prison and ready to host another Fyre Festival for anyone who somehow doesn’t know what happened to the first festival.

READ MORE: Fyre Festival 2 Is ‘Finally Happening,’ According To Co-Founder Billy McFarland

In a YouTube clip shared on Tuesday, McFarland, who was released from prison in May 2022 and served house arrest until September last year, announces the grand return of his famously screwed-up festival, which left hundreds of event attendees stranded on an island in the Bahamas with nothing but tents and pre-packaged food.

“This is a big day because, as of right now, Fyre Festival 2 tickets are officially on sale,” he also said in a TikTok video. “It has been the absolute wildest journey to get here, and it really all started during the seven-month stint in solitary confinement.”

READ MORE: Fyre Fest Co-Founder Billy McFarland Reveals He Hasn’t Seen The Documentaries About Him

The 31-year-old former criminal explained how he “mapped out” a “50-page plan” to spike people’s interest in the resurgence of a second Fyre Festival.

According to The New York Post, tickets for the controversial event are currently on sale between $499-$7,999. Considering McFarland copped $26 million from victims who fell for 2017’s cash grab, open your wallets cautiously.

He shared that the location of the second fest would be taking place in the Carribean once again. The date is currently set for Dec. 6, 2024.

The failed festival, which rapper Ja Rule co-founded, became the topic of two separate documentaries created in 2019 by Netflix and Hulu.