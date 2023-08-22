Lauryn Hill is going on tour!

On Monday, the iconic rapper announced The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary tour, celebrating her influential 1998 debut solo album.

The tour will kick off on Sept. 8 in Minneapolis before heading to New York, Australia, New Zealand, Philadelphia and more.

Hill will perform in Toronto at Scotiabank Arena on Oct. 26.

Making the tour even more special, Hill will reunite with legendary hip-hop group Fugees for the first time in years for her tour dates from Oct. 17 onward.

“The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is and was a love song to my parents, my family, my people, my musical and cultural forebears, my teachers, my loves, my Creator,” Hill said in a statement. “I wrote love songs and protest songs— (still love songs) about the subjects and interests that inspired and moved me. I was confident that what inspired me would resonate with an audience that had been led to believe that songs of that kind could only live in the past.”

She continued, “I loved music, I loved people, I truly felt grateful to God for my life, and genuinely blessed to have a platform where I could share wisdom and perspective through music. I felt a charge to challenge the idea that certain kinds of expression and/or certain kinds of people didn’t belong in certain places. I loved showing what could work or happen provided there was imagination, creativity and LOVE leading the way.”

Pre-sales start Wednesday, August 22, with regular tickets on sale Friday, August 25.

Highly acclaimed at the time of release, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill earned five Grammys, including Album of the Year, the last time the award was won by a Black woman.

Named one of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time by Rolling Stone, the album remains Hill’s only solo studio album, though she has released a number of singles over the years.

Check out the full list of tour dates:

9/8 – Minneapolis, MN @ Mystic Lake

9/23 – New York, NY @ Global Citizen Festival

10/1 – Gold Coast, AUS @ Promiseland Festival

10/3 – Melbourne, AUS @ Rod Laver Arena (with Koffee)

10/5 – Sydney, AUS @ Kudos Banks Arena (with Koffee)

10/7 – Auckland, NZ @ Eden Festival

10/17 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center (with Fugees)

10/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays (with Fugees)

10/21 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena (with Fugees)

10/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena (with Fugees)

10/26 – Toronto, ON – Scotia (with Fugees)

10/28 – Chicago, IL @ United Center (with Fugees)

10/30 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena (with Fugees)

11/2 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena (with Fugees)

11/5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (with Fugees)

11/7 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena (with Fugees)

11/9 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena (with Fugees)