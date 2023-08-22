And Just Like That… here comes season 3 of the “Sex and the City” spinoff.

Ahead of the season 2 finale that’s set to air on Thursday, Max confirmed the show will be returning.

Sarah Aubrey — Head of Original Content at Max — shared, “We are delighted to share that since the launch of season two, ‘And Just Like That…’ ranks as the #1 Max Original overall, and is the most-watched returning Max Original to date.

“As we approach the highly anticipated season finale on Thursday, we raise our cosmos to Michael Patrick King and his magnificent team of writers, producers, cast and crew who continue to charm us, 25 years later, with dynamic friendships and engaging stories. We cannot wait for audiences to see where season three will take our favourite New Yorkers.”

READ MORE: Kim Cattrall Celebrates Her 67th Birthday Ahead Of ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2 Finale Cameo

Executive producer Michael Patrick King gushed, “We are thrilled to spend more time in the ‘Sex And The City’ universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors. And Just Like That… here comes season three.”

READ MORE: ‘And Just Like That’ Season 2 Finale Promo: Carrie Gets That Special Call From Samantha

The 11-episode second season debuted June 22 and will conclude August 24, with a special cameo from Samantha Jones actress Kim Cattrall.

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw, Kristin Davis’ Charlotte York and Cynthia Nixon’s Miranda Hobbes all returned for the spinoff, but Cattrall chose not to.