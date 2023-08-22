Click to share this via email

Miley Cyrus is leaning into her latest meme.

In a new clip promoting her upcoming single “Used To Be Young”, the 30-year-old singer recreates a viral meme from her “Hannah Montana” days.

Used To Be Young. August 25th. ENDLESS SUMMER VACATION: CONTINUED (BACKYARD SESSIONS) AUG 24TH ON ABC. pic.twitter.com/8UZMqd9PLp — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 21, 2023

“So this is from the final episode of ‘Hannah Montana’,” Cyrus says in the clip, holding up an iPad. “The drama!”

The video on the device is a scene from the old Disney Channel show in which Cyrus’ character looks through a window, blows a kiss and waves goodbye, as her iconic vocal transition sound plays.

Recreating the blown kiss and wave, Cyrus jokes, “That’s how I say goodbye to everyone now,” doing her own take on the classic vocal transition.

“Hannah’s for kids! Miley’s for grown a** men in heels!” she adds.

Along with the wave goodbye become a meme, the “Hannah Montana” vocal transition music also become a viral sensation on TikTok several years ago.

Cyrus’ single “Used To Be Young” is out on Friday, August 24. The night before, the TV special “Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions)” will air.