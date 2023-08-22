Miley Cyrus is leaning into her latest meme.

In a new clip promoting her upcoming single “Used To Be Young”, the 30-year-old singer recreates a viral meme from her “Hannah Montana” days.

“So this is from the final episode of ‘Hannah Montana’,” Cyrus says in the clip, holding up an iPad. “The drama!”

The video on the device is a scene from the old Disney Channel show in which Cyrus’ character looks through a window, blows a kiss and waves goodbye, as her iconic vocal transition sound plays.

Recreating the blown kiss and wave, Cyrus jokes, “That’s how I say goodbye to everyone now,” doing her own take on the classic vocal transition.

“Hannah’s for kids! Miley’s for grown a** men in heels!” she adds.

Along with the wave goodbye become a meme, the “Hannah Montana” vocal transition music also become a viral sensation on TikTok several years ago.

Cyrus’ single “Used To Be Young” is out on Friday, August 24. The night before, the TV special “Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions)” will air.