Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande and more drop new music on this New Music Friday.

It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – August 25th, 2023

Selena Gomez – “Single Soon”

Miley Cyrus – “Used To Be Young”

Ariana Grande – “Honeymoon Avenue (Live From London” plus Yours Truly: 10th Anniversary (ALBUM)

Charlotte Cardin – “Next To You”, plus 99 Nights

BLACKPINK – “The Girls”

Iggy Azalea – “Money Come”

Dinah Jane – “Yah Yah”

Victoria Monét — “Alright” , plus Jaguar II (ALBUM)

Yungblud – “Hated”

Conan Gray – “Winner’

Ashley Kutcher – “Matchbox”

Jason Derulo – “Body Count”

Other noteworthy releases include Madilyn Bailey – “Petals” plus Hollywood Dead LP, Duke Deuce – “G.T.D“, Alok & Pickle – “Drum Machine”, Chloe Stroll – “Pedestal”, King – “Crown”, Drake White – “Ladder To The Sky”, AGNEZ Mo, Ciara, & Spice – “Get Loose (Spice Remix)”, Sid Sriram – “Quiet Storm”, Lil Yachty – “TESLA”, Amber Liu, Yultron, Jackson Wang – “Easier” , Fefe Dobson – “I CAN’T LOVE HIM (AND LOVE YOU TOO), GAYLE – “leave me for dead”

Keep On Your Radar:

Olivia Rodrigo – GUTS (ALBUM)

She’s back! Olivia Rodrigo’s highly anticipated sophomore album, GUTS will be ours on September 8th, 2023.

Ed Sheeran – Autumn Variations (ALBUM)

Autumn is finally coming! Autumn Variations, the new album, will be released on 29th September. Pre-order & pre-save now 🍁🍂🧡https://t.co/KTL8XSvxkR pic.twitter.com/B3LhoLjElZ — Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) August 24, 2023

Ed Sheeran enters a brand new era with his upcoming album, Autumn Variations expected to drop on September 29th, 2023.

Troye Sivan – Something To Give Each Other (Album)

Troye Sivan’s new album Something To Give Each Other is set for release on Oct 13, 2023.

Dolly Parton – Rockstar (ALBUM)

Country icon, Dolly Parton, is diving into rock n’ roll! Her brand new album, Rockstar is set for release on November 17, 2023.