It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.
New Music Friday – August 25th, 2023
Selena Gomez – “Single Soon”
Miley Cyrus – “Used To Be Young”
Ariana Grande – “Honeymoon Avenue (Live From London” plus Yours Truly: 10th Anniversary (ALBUM)
Charlotte Cardin – “Next To You”, plus 99 Nights
BLACKPINK – “The Girls”
Iggy Azalea – “Money Come”
Dinah Jane – “Yah Yah”
Victoria Monét — “Alright” , plus Jaguar II (ALBUM)
Yungblud – “Hated”
Conan Gray – “Winner’
Ashley Kutcher – “Matchbox”
Jason Derulo – “Body Count”
Other noteworthy releases include Madilyn Bailey – “Petals” plus Hollywood Dead LP, Duke Deuce – “G.T.D“, Alok & Pickle – “Drum Machine”, Chloe Stroll – “Pedestal”, King – “Crown”, Drake White – “Ladder To The Sky”, AGNEZ Mo, Ciara, & Spice – “Get Loose (Spice Remix)”, Sid Sriram – “Quiet Storm”, Lil Yachty – “TESLA”, Amber Liu, Yultron, Jackson Wang – “Easier” , Fefe Dobson – “I CAN’T LOVE HIM (AND LOVE YOU TOO), GAYLE – “leave me for dead”
Keep On Your Radar:
Olivia Rodrigo – GUTS (ALBUM)
She’s back! Olivia Rodrigo’s highly anticipated sophomore album, GUTS will be ours on September 8th, 2023.
Ed Sheeran – Autumn Variations (ALBUM)
Autumn is finally coming! Autumn Variations, the new album, will be released on 29th September.
Pre-order & pre-save now 🍁🍂🧡https://t.co/KTL8XSvxkR pic.twitter.com/B3LhoLjElZ
— Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) August 24, 2023
Ed Sheeran enters a brand new era with his upcoming album, Autumn Variations expected to drop on September 29th, 2023.
Troye Sivan – Something To Give Each Other (Album)
Troye Sivan’s new album Something To Give Each Other is set for release on Oct 13, 2023.
Dolly Parton – Rockstar (ALBUM)
Country icon, Dolly Parton, is diving into rock n’ roll! Her brand new album, Rockstar is set for release on November 17, 2023.