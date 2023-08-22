Click to share this via email

Serena Williams’ family just got a little bigger.

On Tuesday, the tennis superstar and her husband Alexis Ohanian shared the news that they have welcomed their second child, daughter Adira River.

“I’m grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful,” Ohanian wrote in an Instagram post, featuring photos of the family together with their new baby.

“@serenawilliams you’ve now given me another incomparable gift — you’re the GMOAT. Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter 🙏 I’ll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister,” he added.

Williams revealed her second pregnancy at the Met Gala earlier this year, showing off her baby bump in a black dress.

She and Ohanian welcomed their first daughter, Olympia, in September 2018.