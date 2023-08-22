Joey Graziadei may not have landed Charity Lawson’s heart on “The Bachelorette”, but he’s getting his second chance to find a happily-ever-after ending as the next “Bachelor”.

The finale of “The Bachelorette” aired on Monday, August 21. Unfortunately, Graziadei’s heart was broken as Lawson decided to say “yes” to finalist Duton Olubeko instead of Graziadei.

However, host Jesse Palmer announced that he’d be getting his second shot at love with his own “Bachelor” season, airing in 2024.

So, who is Joey Graziadei, and what exactly is he looking for as he shoots Cupid’s arrow?

He Found His Home In Hawaii

After throwing his graduation cap in the air at West Chester University in Pennsylvania, the 28-year-old leaped to Hawaii and began working as a head tennis instructor at Princeville Makai Golf Club in the Aloha State, according to LinkedIn.

He has since progressed to becoming a lifestyle and experience ambassador at the Kukui’ula Development Club.

He’s Absolutely In Love With Tennis — And Everything Outdoorsy

Graziadei is a true outdoorsman. His Instagram is often full of pics of himself catching major waves while surfing, hiking Hawaii’s mountainous landscapes and stargazing. He also loves to live and breathe tennis, even sharing a pic of him and Charity Lawson after a match.

In fact, the next “Bachelor” is looking for someone who is just as adventurous as he is, stating in his bio that he is “looking for a partner who can share in his love for adventure.”

What Else Is He Looking For In His Potential Mate?

Besides someone as adventurous as he is, the love-seeking romantic is aiming his sights on someone authentic and genuine.

“I’m looking for someone that’s just themselves. Someone that challenges me. Someone to do life with,” he emphasized to host Jesse Palmer. His mantra? “Be yourself.”

While competing for Lawson’d love, he also describes himself as “outgoing, friendly and loyal.” These are three traits he’s most likely hoping to match in someone else!

Family Is Important To Him

On top of loving the outdoors and looking for authenticity, Garziadei is a family man. He has two siblings, Eleanor and Carly, whom he often posts on social media.

While speaking on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, he also explained his gratitude for his parents despite their separation: “My parents split when I was young. I wouldn’t say it was easy. But my family is just an extremely loving family.”

“And both my parents were amazing co-parents, so the fact that that didn’t work out doesn’t take away from romance for me,” he shared.

He’s a Gemini

This one is for the astrological-oriented viewers out there.

Despite Losing “The Bachelorette”, He’s Ready To Find Love

During the finale, he doubled down on how much he’s ready to jump into love, despite losing out on Lawson’s potential partnership.

Describing the new title of being the next Bachelor as “surreal,” he continued: “I’m more ready than I was in that moment.”

“The Bachelor” Season 28 will air in early 2024, shortly after the holidays.