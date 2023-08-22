Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan’s son John “Jack” Edward Thomas is 16!

Brady took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a few photos of the teen, alongside the caption: “16 years of joy with the the ( sweetest, kindest, most loving etc etc 🥰❤️) son, brother, friend and teammate any parent could ever hope for.

“You have changed our lives since the day you were born and everyday since has been such a blessing for everyone who knows you and is lucky to have you in their life.

“Now it’s time for the next step… the learners permit 😬😂….hahahaha ….I’m gonna make sure I’m off the road 😁😂😁😂😁😂❤️❤️❤️,” the retired NFL player joked.

Brady finalized his divorce from ex-wife Gisele Bündchen in October after 13 years of marriage, but the supermodel made sure to take to Instragram to send her well-wishes.

She posted, alongside an array of sweet pics, “Happy birthday Jack!

“I can’t believe that you are turning 16! I remember when you were just a little peanut and now you are towering over me,” Bündchen — who has been in Jack’s life since he was young — added.

“I am so lucky to have you in my life and I will always be here for you no matter what! Love you so much!❤️”

Brady and Bündchen share daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin Rein, 13.