Prince William and Kate Middleton have appeared on their fair share of magazine covers, but it’s safe to say their latest cover is something of a departure.

That’s because the Prince and Princess of Wales are among a group of people pictured on the cover of Mountain Rescue magazine, which serves the 47 volunteer mountain rescue teams and eight regional bodies, located in eight geographical areas throughout England and Wales.

READ MORE: Kate Middleton, Prince William Get New Titles From King Charles

The photo was taken from the royals’ visit to Wales back in April, where they met with members of the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team in honour of the group’s 60th anniversary; William is the patron of Mountain Rescue England and Wales, of which Central Beacons is a member.

“Having a Royal Patron is a huge honour and MR volunteers appreciate the support of @KensingtonRoyal HRH The Prince of Wales,” the group wrote in the caption, accompanying an image of the magazine cover, on X (formerly Twitter). “@CBMRTCentral Beacons recently hosted a VIP visit – you might recognise a couple of the people on the latest MR Magazine cover.”

Having a Royal Patron is a huge honour and MR volunteers appreciate the support of @KensingtonRoyal HRH The Prince of Wales. @CBMRT Central Beacons recently hosted a VIP visit – you might recognise a couple of the people on the latest MR Magazine cover. https://t.co/ezFpT4EcnS pic.twitter.com/6DN8kllXlK — Mountain Rescue England and Wales (@MountainResqUK) August 20, 2023

According to People, the story within the magazine details the royals’ trip to Merthyr Tydfil, with Central Beacons team leader Huw Jones revealing the visit took considerable planning ahead of time, and that he’d been “sworn to secrecy” about the couple’s visit.

One unanticipated aspect of the visit was the weather, which turned raining.

READ MORE: Watch Prince William Shock Customers As He Serves Burgers On A Food Truck

“When introduced, I kept to good British tradition and mentioned the weather, which had turned wet after weeks of dry,” technical rescue lead Pete Spearing told the magazine. “I asked them not to slip, and the prince laughingly confirmed that he wouldn’t hold us responsible!”