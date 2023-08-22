Click to share this via email

Dua Lipa had a rave of a time on her birthday.

On Tuesday, the “Levitating” singer shared snaps from her 28th birthday celebrations, modelling a Gucci bikini top and plenty of bling.

“raving into my 28th year 👾,” she wrote in the caption, along with the photos. “~thank you for the birthday wishes~”

In the pics, Lipa is seen in light purple, jewel-encrusted pants, with a sheer red top over her arms, showing off the Gucci bikini top.

She accessorized with several necklaces, along with rings, earrings, a silver purse and big red shades.

Lipa similarly celebrated her 27th birthday week in 2022 with a bedazzled bra, which she shared photos of on Instagram at the time.