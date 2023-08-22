The star power was through the roof during Drake and 21 Savage’s “It’s All A Blur” tour stop in L.A. on August 21, 2023.

Drizzy, 36, was joined by NBA Monarch LeBron James, 38, and his son Bronny, 18, as he walked to the stage of his sold-out show, so fans thinking of throwing items at the “God’s Plan” rapper had to think twice, as he was armed with extra support.

The moment is extra endearing given the context of Bronny’s recent cardiac arrest in July, which saw the son of LeBron rushed to the hospital following a basketball workout.

Drake walked out with LeBron and Bronny for his show in LA 🔥

Of course, screaming fans could barely contain themselves in a video of the spectacle posted to X (formerly known as Twitter).

James has been making his rounds at concerts lately, most recently being spotted at Brent Faiyaz’s Toronto show at the beginning of the month, reported by TMZ.

The trio, who both arguably dominate their respective fields, have a long-lasting friendship, with Drake accompanying James at his son Bronny’s high-school basketball game in 2020.

James is the latest A-lister to attend the “It’s All A Blur” tour. Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny attended the concert’s L.A. show earlier this month.