Frasier has re-entered the building.

That’s the message of a re-recorded version of the “Frasier” theme song, “Tossed Salad and Scrambled Eggs”, featuring new vocals from Kelsey Grammer to announce the premiere date of the long-awaited “Frasier” reboot for Paramount+

In addition to the theme song, the streamer also unveiled some new photos from the upcoming series, which will focus on the relationship between Frasier Crane and his now-grown son, Freddy, played by Jack Cutmore-Scott.

Kelsey Grammer as Frasier Crane – Photo: Pamela Littky/Paramount+ TM & © 2023 CBS Studios Inc. Frasier and related marks and logos are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved. — Photo credit: Pamela Littky/Paramount+ TM & © 2023 CBS Studios Inc. Frasier and related marks and logos are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

L-R: Jack Cutmore-Scott as Freddy Crane and Kelsey Grammer as Frasier Crane – Photo: Pamela Littky/Paramount+ TM & © 2023 CBS Studios Inc. Frasier and related marks and logos are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

L-R: Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Kelsey Grammer as Frasier Crane and Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan in Frasier – Photo: Chris Haston/Paramount+ TM & © 2023 CBS Studios Inc. Frasier and related marks and logos are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

L-R: Kelsey Grammer as Frasier Crane, Jess Salgueiro as Eve and Jack Cutmore-Scott as Freddy in Frasier – Photo: Chris Haston/Paramount+ TM & © 2023 CBS Studios Inc. Frasier and related marks and logos are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

L-R: Jack Cutmore-Scott as Freddy Crane, Anders Keith as David and Kelsey Grammer as Frasier Crane – Photo: Chris Haston/Paramount+ TM & © 2023 CBS Studios Inc. Frasier and related marks and logos are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

“Filmed in front of a live studio audience at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, the new series follows Frasier Crane (Grammer) in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfill. Frasier has re-entered the building!” notes the reboot’s synopsis.

In addition to Grammer and Cutmore-Scott, the new “Frasier” series also stars Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier’s old college buddy turned university professor Alan; Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Alan’s colleague and head of the university’s psychology department; Canadian Jess Salgueiro as Freddy’s roommate Eve; and Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew David.

“Frasier” debuts Oct. 12.