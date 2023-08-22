Click to share this via email

Scooter Braun has finally responded to the headlines of high-profile celebs who’ve cut ties with the Hollywood manager.

It all started when Canada’s Prince of Pop, Justin Bieber, reportedly axed his relationship with the music industry mogul last week; however, both Bieber’s camp and Braun have said this wasn’t true.

Now, taking his response to X/Twitter, the 42-year-old celebrity manager posted a snarky remark regarding the stream of headlines: “Breaking news… I’m no longer managing myself.”

Even if Bieber is still under Braun’s wing, many of his other clients have allegedly parted ways with him. Demi Lovato hit the headlines earlier this week when she reportedly severed ties with Braun, followed by “Frozen” singer Idina Menzel.

Another A-list client, Ariana Grande, reportedly hurried away from her business relationship with Braun.

Colombian megastar J. Balvin also left his partnership with SB Projects in May.

Variety reported on Tuesday that Braun was already taking time away from his music industry management duties, instead choosing to set his sights on his CEO role at HYBE America.

HYBE America is a South Korean entertainment company behind international icons and K-pop behemoths BTS.

A source in the article claimed that Bieber and Grande were still under SB projects, chalking up most of the headlines as “rumours.”