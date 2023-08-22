Eagle-eyed fans spotted a peculiar ad inside a local newspaper this week that seems to be an undercover nod to the Rolling Stones’ rumoured upcoming album.

In a bright red ad published in the Hackney Gazette, references to the Stones could be seen in an eye-catching manner under the guise of a stonecutting company.

Anyone see this? An ad ran in Hackney Gazette for a company called Hackney Diamonds teasing Rolling Stones song titles. Their est. date is 1962, same year Stones formed. Website seems to be run by Universal Music, the Stones’ label. A clue their long-awaited new LP is on its way? pic.twitter.com/DFSnb2WE48 — Simon Harper (@Simon__Harper) August 21, 2023

Starting with the logo, The Hackney Diamonds wordmark used the iconic band’s globally-recognized lips logo to dot the letter ‘i.’

The ad declared that the “specialists in glass repair” would be opening a new storefront in September 2023 – possibly hinting at the date of a recent album drop for the Stones.

More coincidences piled up as the company was established in 1962, when the Rolling Stones formed in London, UK.

For those who may be chalking all of this up to overthinking, the copy within the ad paints references to the Stones’ classic catalogue, including the songs “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”, “Gimme Shelter” and “Shattered”.

Investigative fans also discovered that once on the Hackney Diamonds website, a Terms link in the bottom right corner reveals Universal Music Group produces the website.