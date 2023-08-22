After their engagement in the season finale of “The Bachelorette”, Charity Lawson and new fiancé Dotun Olubeko spoke with ET Canada’s Keshia Change about their wedding plans.

“The pressure is on,” Lawson said.

“We’ve talked about it. We don’t have any set date at this point. We’re thinking, and this is going to sound crazy, but two weddings, obviously. And we can say one location hopefully will be in Nigeria. So, yeah, got to fulfill that promise to mom ’bout whisking me away to Nigeria. So we’re hoping for that,” she continued.

READ MORE: ‘The Bachelorette’ Finale: Charity Lawson Is Engaged!

“But yeah, location, like, that’s like the one part, because I feel like as a girl, when you grow up, or you just like, envision what your wedding day is going to look like. You plan or think about everything else. Like, I don’t really have like a set location of where I ideally want to get married at. So we’ll talk about it. We have time. We’re in no rush, but sooner rather than later, for sure,” she added.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Chante also asked the couple what they’ve learned about each other since completing filming on “The Bachelorette”.

“Okay, so that’s actually so funny that you bring that up because he refuses to believe that he snores. It’s not true. But I have tried to, like, record him, and I recorded him, but I didn’t have his face. So he doesn’t believe that it’s him. I’m like who else is here?” she said.

READ MORE: Charity Lawson Joins ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 32 After Giving Her New Fiancé The Final Rose On ‘The Bachelorette’ Finale

“She has so many things that are just funny and she has all these little, like, just quirks,” said Olubeko of Lawson. “And one of my favourite ones is she like, kicks her feet in the bed, like super fast, and it’s like the cutest thing. It’s so adorable.”

‌He added: “So those are the little things that we’re learning about each other… And then it just grows on you. Everything about this girl grows on you. So, yeah, it’s all been great, getting to know her more.”