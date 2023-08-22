Lizzo is all smiles while being at the centre of a lawsuit from backup dancers involving claims of sexual assault.

The 36-year-old Grammy-winner arrived at a recording studio in Los Angeles on Monday with a face full of smiles, according to a vid obtained by The Daily Mail.

The peppy and chilled-out sighting is Lizzo’s first public sighting after accusations of creating a toxic workplace and body shaming dogpiled onto the “Good as Hell” singer earlier this month.

The ramifications of the accusations have been hefty, and despite the singer refuting all of them in a lengthy Instagram post earlier this month, she’s reportedly been dropped from SuperBowl Halftime Show considerations.

Lizzo, as previously stated, didn’t seem fazed in the clip as she strutted toward the studio in a white baggy Yitty hoodie while carrying a metallic bag with matching metallic, thigh-high boots. Her smile beamed below her magnetic mirrored shades.

As paps asked the singer-songwriter how she felt, she calmly responded with a chipper attitude, saying: “I’m doing good,” and hinted a new music, saying she was heading back to the studio.

Some of the accusations wielded against the pop-R&B star from her three backup dances include allegations of sexual assault – forcing them to touch nude dancers at a club in Amsterdam.

The lawsuit has since been amplified by six other former backup dancers and creatives in Lizzo’s team.

Lizzo’s current dancers defended her against the claims in an Instagram post on August 17, claiming the pop powerhouse is innocent.