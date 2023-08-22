Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Heidi Klum’s diet plan is certainly not for everyone.

The former supermodel, 50, revealed in a now-expired Instagram Story Q&A with her 11 million followers that she aims to eat only 900 calories a day, per the Daily Mail.

Her dainty diet begins with a tiny plate of three poached eggs in warm chicken broth.

READ MORE: Blind And Autistic Singer Lavender Darcangelo Stuns On ‘America’s Got Talent’ And Gets Heidi Klum’s Golden Buzzer

Another question pondered the “America’s Got Talent” judge’s current weight, which prompted her to send a photo of herself stepping on the scale, which revealed a number between 137 and 139 pounds.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel followed up with a matter-of-fact result, stating she’s 138 pounds.

READ MORE: ‘AGT’: Blind 17-Year-Old Singer, Putri Ariani, Nabs Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer After Breathtaking Performance

According to the National Heart, Blood and Lung Institute, the German-born beauty walks the runway at 5 ft 9″ tall, making her body weight normal.

However, there seems to be some discourse on the issue of her limited diet plan, with many recommending an intake of 2000 calories for women.