Sarah Hyland’s mom wasn’t a fan of Jennifer Aniston for a different reason than you’d expect.

The 32-year-old actress playfully joked about that while hitting up Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s “Dinner’s on Me” podcast in an episode published last month.

Remembering her time working with the “Friends” alum on the film, “The Object of My Affection”, the star recalled a golden memory of Aniston’s kindness – which may have annoyed her mom – but there’s a reason why.

Hyland, who played Aniston’s daughter in the 1998 rom-com, didn’t get a trailer while filming the box office smash.

“I had a honey wagon. There was no Blimpies or chocolate-covered strawberries. … [A honey wagon] is a sleeve of a room,” Hyland recalled of the slightly unimpressive space.

Hyland began explaining how her mom was happy about the lack of amenities available on-set for her daughter, saying: “My mom was like, ‘Oh thank goodness, she’s not gonna want to act anymore, because she sees how it really is as a working actor.'”

“But then I’d be doing my penmanship on the side of the street, because it was a nice day out, and the honey wagon smelled like a bathroom – because it was,” she continued. “And Jennifer Aniston saw me, and she was like, ‘Oh, honey, what are you doing? No, come into my trailer, do your homework there.'”

Hyland playfully quipped that her mom wanted her daughter to experience the nitty-gritty actor’s life. Instead, she was gifted a stay inside Aniston’s massive trailer, which included a bed and kitchen.