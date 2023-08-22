Anticipation has been building for “Rebel Moon”, the latest from “Justice League” director Zack Snyder, and a new trailer is giving fans a lot to be excited about.

The new trailer offers a look at the highly anticipated Netflix project, described as “an epic science-fantasy event decades in the making,” which will be split into two movies — one airing late this year, with the second arriving in spring 2024.

“When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival,” reads Netflix’s synopsis.

“Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge,” the synopsis continues. “As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed.”

Jimmy (Performed by Dustin Ceithamer/Voiced by Anthony Hopkins) in Rebel Moon. Cr. NETFLIX ©2023

L-R: Doona Bae as Nemesis and Jena Malone as Harmada in Rebel Moon. Cr. NETFLIX ©2023

Charlie Hunnam as Kai in Rebel Moon. Cr. NETFLIX ©2023

Sofia Boutella as Kora in Rebel Moon. Cr. NETFLIX ©2023

Staz Nair as Tarak, Sofia Boutella as Kora, Michiel Huisman as Gunnar and Charlie Hunnam as Kai in Rebel Moon. Cr. NETFLIX ©2023

L-R: Sofia Boutella as Kora and Djimon Hounsou as Titus in Rebel Moon. Cr. NETFLIX ©2023

L-R: Staz Nair as Tarak, Sofia Boutella as Kora, Charlie Hunnam as Kai and Michiel Huisman as Gunnar in Rebel Moon. Cr. NETFLIX ©2023

In addition to Boutella, the cast also includes Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, with Charlie Hunnam and Anthony Hopkins as the voice of ‘Jimmy’.

Also starring Staz Nair, Fra Fee, Cleopatra Coleman, Stuart Martin, Ingvar Eggert Sigurðsson, Alfonso Herrera, Cary Elwes, Rhian Rees, E. Duffy, Jena Malone, Sky Yang, Charlotte Maggi and Corey Stoll.

The first part of “Rebel Moon” debuts on Dec. 22, with the second set to release on April 19.