Sam Asghari is “focused on moving on” after filing from divorce from his wife of just over a year, Britney Spears.

A source tells ET, “Sam is getting settled into his new place and focused on moving on. He is living at a luxury building in Los Angeles with valet service, a pool, a private park, a fitness centre, a screening room, a tennis court, and more on the border of Beverly Hills and Century City.”

As for his estranged wife, another source shares, “Britney is trying to live her best life and take care of herself during this transition. She has friends who are rallying around her and encouraging her to keep moving forward. Britney and Sam have both been told that it is best to avoid any communication with each other right now.”

As ET exclusively reported, it was Asghari who pulled the trigger on the marriage and filed for divorce on Aug. 16. A day later, he broke his silence about the divorce on social media, saying, in part, “s**t happens.”

On Aug. 18, Spears shared her own lengthy message about the split in the caption of an Instagram video of her dancing.

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together,” she wrote, using Asghari’s legal name. “6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!! I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!!”

“I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!!” she continued. “If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most !!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!”

As the pair’s split prepares to go to court, Asghari, who has signed a confidentiality agreement, will not get a payout or spousal support after he and Spears get divorced. However, he will be allowed to keep his vehicles and may potentially keep any gifts he’s received from the singer.

That is all in accordance with the pair’s prenup, which a source previously told ET was “rock solid.”

MORE FROM ET:

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Split: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Britney Spears Seen for First Time Since Sam Asghari Divorce

Britney Spears Breaks Her Silence on Split From Sam Asghari