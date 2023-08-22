The Weeknd has done it again!

In an Instagram post, Live Nation U.K. announced that the Toronto-born star broke the Wembley Stadium record by selling 87,000 tickets for his London concert on Aug. 18.

“The Weeknd broke Wembley Stadium’s record for sales with their traditional concert set up with the stage at one end of the stadium with 87,000 tickets sold,” the post read, citing the sold-out final show of his After Hours ‘Til Dawn tour.

As the post points out, this comes after he’d previously broken attendance records at London Stadium back in July, with 160,000 concertgoers attending two concerts at the venue.

Those aren’t the only records he’s broken. As Hot New Hip Hop reported, the tour — which began last year — has so far generated more than $350 million in revenue. This makes The Weeknd’s tour the highest-grossing tour ever by a Black artist, beating previous record-holder Michael Jackson (whose 1996-’97 HIStory tour grossed $175 million, or $311 million when adjusted for inflation).

Having completed the European leg of his tour, The Weeknd will next be heading to Latin America next month. Then, in November he’ll be bringing the tour to Australia and New Zealand for shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and Auckland.