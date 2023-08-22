Click to share this via email

Diddy is showing off his kitchen skills, revealing his secret ingredient to be Love.

In a video he shared on Instagram, the erstwhile Sean Combs is seen preparing a pasta dinner for his family.

That family includes the recent addition of daughter Love, who arrived 10 months ago, and the adorable infant makes a few cameo appearances as her dad whips up the meal.

“The first episode of ‘Chef Love and Baby Love’,” he says in a brief intro.

During the process, Diddy offers some cooking tips; for example, he advises not to panic if something goes wrong, just turn off the burner. “That’s all you gotta do, turn the fire off,” he says.

When it’s all done, Diddy serves dinner, with the final shot featuring Love’s sauce-covered face as she enjoys her dad’s pasta.

Diddy and partner Dana Tran welcomed Love in December 2022.

He also has several children from previous relationships, including: twins D’Lila Star and Jessie James, 16, Chance, 17, King, 25, Justin Dior, 29, and Quincy Taylor Brown, 32.