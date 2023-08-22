Whoopi Goldberg settled some questions about her sexuality during an appearance on iHeartMedia’s “The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda,” appearing with hosts Raven-Symoné and wife Mirada Maday.

During the conversion, the “That’s So Raven” alum recalled working alongside Goldberg when she joined “The View” for a one-season stint in 2015.

“Honestly, when I was around you, I loved you so much, like I just wanted to be up underneath the t***y the whole time,” she said. “But that’s also because you just kind of gave me lesbian vibes! You give me lesbian vibes, you give me stud vibes.”

“I think this is a secret fantasy of Raven’s. I think she just wants everybody to be gay and she’s just really hoping you’ll come out right here, right now,” joked Maday.

“So if you want to tell us anything, Whoops, you’re more than welcome to!” Raven added.

“Women have been asking me this for as long as I’ve been around,” Goldberg responded.

“I am not a lesbian,” she said. “But I know lots of them, and I’ve played them on television. But I have always had lesbian friends because they’re just my friends.”