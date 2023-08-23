Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Selena Gomez is releasing her new single “Single Soon” soon.

On Tuesday, the 31-year-old singer shared a new Instagram post teasing her upcoming song, using a famous audio clip from an episode of “Sex and the City”.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez Announces New Single Coming Soon: ‘I Wanted To Put Out A Fun Little Song’

In her video, Gomez mimes answering a phone call, lip syncing to words spoken by Kim Cattrall’s iconic character Samantha.

In the episode from the show’s first season, Samantha is heard talking to an eager man on the other end of the line.

“Hellooo?” she answers, to which the man replies, “It’s over, I told my wife [about us]!”

Gomez then mimes Samantha saying dismissively, “Who is this?” and hanging up while shrugging.

When the video was shared to Twitter, Cattrall herself saw it and give Gomez her seal of approval.

“I approve this message…💋,” the actress wrote.

I approve this message…💋 https://t.co/ooWgkZCoBl — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) August 22, 2023

In the “Sex and the City” episode, titled “Three’s a Crowd”, Samantha gets involved in a relationship with a married man, but despite his offer to leave his wife for her, she is uninterested.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez’s Viral Blanket Is Available Online

Gomez announced “Single Soon” last week, teasing that the song will be featured on her upcoming album, SG3.

Y’all have been asking for new music for a while. Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer. SINGLE SOON. August 25th. Presave it now. 😘 https://t.co/wal44m2ISS pic.twitter.com/g0kEdUHMnc — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) August 17, 2023

Upon announcement of the song, and its title “Single Soon”, many compared it to a joke from 30 Rock, in which Tracy’s wife Angie, played by Sherri Shepherd, discusses the release of her song “My Single is Dropping”.

all the tweets about selenas new single single soon just make me think of 30 rock pic.twitter.com/2FOTBuMtWa — babes dont threaten me(ghan) with a good time (@babyouremyqueen) August 18, 2023

“Single Soon” is out on Friday, August 25.