Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Justin Bieber is reportedly working on a new album without longtime manager Scooter Braun for the first time in 16 years.

A source told People that the Canadian hitmaker is “still managed” by the music mogul, but multiple insiders told the mag that the pair haven’t spoken in almost a year.

“Justin’s been working on his new record for the last six months. Scooter and SB Projects have not set up one session or done one thing for this [new] record,” the source said.

“The relationship with Scooter has run its course.”

READ MORE: Ariana Grande Reportedly Parts Ways With Scooter Braun

Braun discovered Bieber at age just 13 when he saw him singing a Ne-Yo track on YouTube.

It was reported this week that Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato had dropped Braun, but multiple sources told ET Bieber and Braun were “still working together.”

The insiders said, “Justin and Scooter are still working together. Justin is not taking meetings to look for new management. The two recently worked on something together,” but it’s not known what that “something” is.

READ MORE: Demi Lovato Drops Scooter Braun As Her Manager

Grande had been working with Braun since 2013 before she recently made the decision to part ways with him, sources told Billboard.

The “7 Rings” singer signed with the manager the same year she released her debut album, Yours Truly, which is set to celebrate its 10-year anniversary on August 30.

Braun appeared to poke fun at the headlines on X Tuesday, posting:

Breaking news… I’m no longer managing myself — Scott “Scooter” Braun (@scooterbraun) August 22, 2023

See more in the clip below.