The Kardashian-Jenner ladies have each other’s backs.

Khloé Kardashian took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an array of snaps of herself looking stunning in a sheer white dress.

Kim was among those responding, gushing, “WOW WOW WOW!!!! 🕊️🕊️🕊️”

However, as per usual, despite getting a lot of positive comments, there were also some trolls who couldn’t resist having their say.

One person replied to Kim’s message saying, “hey Pamper booty.”

Khloé then fired back, “hey blocked brows.”

The reality TV star replied to another troll, “Those things are tatted on but a hater is going to hate. That ass is ass’n but you do you baby 💋

“That’s why we have so many flavours. Not everyone has the same taste. sending you love and a little bit of agua. You seem thirsty my love.”

Khloé is not one to hold back when it comes to dealing with social media trolls.

Back in May, she fired back at anyone commenting on her relationship status with Tristan Thompson.

She posted of rumours they were back together, “Stop pushing this narrative. It’s tiring. But I suppose You guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what’s the point.

“It’s exhausting but I learned people will only understand to the level of their own perception. Most are stuck at believing the lies because it’s the narrative they want to fuel. Have fun…”

