Jennifer Aniston‘s profile in WSJ. Magazine unearthed a tidbit that may surprise some people.

While touching on Aniston’s role in the Netflix film “Murder Mystery 2”, the writer Ellen Gamerman mentioned that Adam Sandler plays her movie husband. And, in doing so, Gamerman also mentioned how Aniston’s and Sandler’s friendship goes way back. They’re close friends who met in their 20s. Then, the tidbit.

Gamerman writes, “Aniston, who does not have children and has spoken openly about her struggles with fertility treatment, says Sandler and his wife [Jackie Sandler] send her flowers every Mother’s Day.” Neither the writer nor Aniston expands on the annual gift, and the profile immediately segues to her role as star and executive producer of her hit Apple TV+ series, “The Morning Show”.

Back in November, Aniston opened up like never before to Allure about her secret struggles to have a child while the world speculated about whether she was pregnant. She told the magazine about the “hard s**t” she went through in her 30s and 40s, revealing, “I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road.”

She added that while the world was speculating, she was trying every means possible to conceive a child.

“All the years and years and years of speculation… It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it,” she shares. “I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.”

Aniston also said she felt relief after moving on from trying to have a biological child of her own.

“I have zero regrets,” she told Allure at the time. “I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.’ I don’t have to think about that anymore.”

As for her close friendship with Sandler, it was on incredible display when the actors sat down with ET and interviewed each other for a segment dubbed, “Spilling the ETea,” where they asked each other a series of questions about their relationship, the film and more.

It was during that interview when Sandler revealed his nickname for Aniston — Anaburger. And Aniston’s nickname for Sandler? Sandalman.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Aniston Reveals How Her Parents Affected Her Relationships

Jennifer Aniston Rips Adam Sandler For Wearing Sweatshirt to Premiere

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler Share Their Nicknames for Each Other