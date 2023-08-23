After opening up about her eating disorder earlier this year, Tallulah Willis is updating her followers on her ongoing recovery.

The 29-year-old actress uploaded a series of photos to Instagram on Tuesday documenting her progress. The first pic was a throwback selfie before she began her recovery journey, followed by a photo of her fuller stomach and a pic of a fruit platter. She began the caption with a trigger warning.

“~TW: ED pre-recovery image~ I love her. And I love her, and I see how courageous she’s been. steady on the course my bbs,” Willis wrote, adding the hashtags #edrecovery and #iloveme.

Back in May, Vogue published a candid essay written by Willis — the youngest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore — in which she opened up about battling an eating disorder and body dysmorphia.

“For the last four years, I have suffered from anorexia nervosa, which I’ve been reluctant to talk about because, after getting sober at age 20, restricting food has felt like the last vice that I got to hold on to,” she admitted at the time.

Willis noted that in the spring of 2022 she weighed 84 pounds and, as a result, dealt with serious health issues before going on to talk about her recover journey, including entering two different treatment facilities — one of which she called “a largely therapeutic experience” and the other, which diagnosed her with borderline personality disorder before leaving the facility in a better state of mind.