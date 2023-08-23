Sofía Vergara has Howie Mandel on her side when she gets back on the dating scene.

On Tuesday’s new live episode of “America’s Got Talent”, the Mandel cracked a joke about his fellow judge’s newly single status.

The show welcomed young ventriloquist and mentalist Brynn Cummings to the stage for a performance in which she tried to set Heidi Klum up with one of her bachelor puppet friends.

After the performance, Mandel joked, “I have one more piece of advice for you: if you’re looking for eligible bachelors, you should’ve talked to Sofía because she’s in the market right now.”

He was, of course, referring to the news last month that Vergara and her husband Joe Manganiello had filed for divorce after seven years of marriage.

Vergara responded to the joked by simply cheering Cummings on and throwing her hands up in the air.

“No, we’re not doing that here!” host Terry Crews interceded.

Klum, meanwhile, told the young performance, “Well, thank you that you picked me. I think I did a fantastic job and so did you.”

News of Vergara and Manganiello’s divorce first broke in mid-July, with the couple saying in a statement, “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”