Jennifer Aniston isn’t a fan of cancel culture.

The “Friends” actress spoke to WSJ. Magazine’s Fall Woman’s Style issue, with her insisting, “I’m so over cancel culture.

“I probably just got cancelled by saying that. I just don’t understand what it means…. Is there no redemption? I don’t know. I don’t put everybody in the Harvey Weinstein basket.”

Jennifer Aniston. Credit: Gray Sorrenti for WSJ. Magazine

She then said of Weinstein: “He’s not a guy, you’re like, ‘God, I can’t wait to hang out with Harvey.’ Never. You were actually like, ‘Oh, God, OK, suck it up.’

“I remember actually, he came to visit me on a movie to pitch me a movie. And I do remember consciously having a person stay in my trailer.”

According to the magazine, Weinstein said that Aniston “never had any uncomfortable instances with me.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Aniston spoke about relationships.

The star — who was previously married to Brad Pitt between 2000-2005 and Justin Theroux between 2015-2018 — told the mag: “It’s just about not being afraid to say what you need and what you want.

“And it’s still a challenge for me in a relationship. I’m really good at every other job I have, and that’s sort of the one area that’s a little…”

She added of who she’s currently sleeping with: “My dog,” insisting: “That’s who I’m sleeping with.”

This article is featured in WSJ. Magazine’s Fall Women’s 2023 issue available Saturday, September 2.