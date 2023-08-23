Heidi Klum is slamming false reports about her low-calorie daily intake.

The 50-year-old supermodel took to her Instagram Stories Tuesday night to address the “crap” reports about how she sustains her 138-pound figure, after revealing her weight and meal routine in a previous Q&A session Sunday night.

“I just got home, and some friends are sending me these articles that have been written that I only take in 900 calories,” Klum said in a video. “One, I want to say, I don’t think I’ve ever had to count my calories in my life, and don’t believe everything that you read.”

She then reiterated: “So, I don’t count my calories.”

The “America’s Got Talent” judge, who also shared two screenshots of reports on the matter, went on to defend herself for revealing her weight during the Instagram Q&A that sparked backlash and concern from her followers, who deemed her routine “unhealthy.”

“Someone asked me how much I weigh, and I got on the scale and showed how much I weighed,” she recounted. “I don’t know. People just put things together and just write a bunch of crap, and it’s really sad because there really is no real journalism anymore.”

Klum continued to blast people who “make up stories” that can be detrimental to others.

“One person writes it, and then everyone jumps on it, and it’s really sad because, you know, people read that and they think that and possibly follow that, and that’s not good,” she explained.

ET Canada reported on Klum’s low-calorie intake and dainty diet, based on information initially shared by Daily Mail.