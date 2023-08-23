Zendaya might want to keep her relationship with Tom Holland private, but she knows she “can’t hide” it either.

The lovebirds didn’t confirm their romance until 2021, but had been romantically linked for a few years before that.

In a new interview with Elle, Zendaya shared after the reporter mentioned a photo of her and Holland on a boat ride in Venice, “Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public.

“I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”

Zendaya. CREDIT: ELLE Magazine/ Steven Klein

Elsewhere in the chat, the star spoke about some of the negative aspects of being in the public eye and photographed at all times, recalling a store run for a pillow that resulted in customers taking photos of her dealing with a card issue.

Zendaya said, “I was just like, ‘Why? You see I’m flustered.’”

She also mentioned an incident in Italy, where she was photographed walking her dog, Noon, telling the mag: “I had this idea of, like, ‘I can walk around Venice.’ No, I can’t.

“I had to pick up his poo, and I was like, ‘Lord, please, don’t take a picture of me picking up my dog’s s**t.’ There’s a picture of me holding the bag, but thankfully they spared the grabbing and the putting it in the bag part.”

Zendaya. CREDIT: ELLE Magazine/ Steven Klein

Zendaya really began to notice people’s interest in her fame-wise while filming in Boston in the spring of 2022.

“After the last ‘Spider-Man’ and the last season of ‘Euphoria’, there was a visceral change,” Zendaya explained.

“Before, I could get away with going places and getting in and out. But in Boston, I would end up going right back home, because it was really overstimulating. Everybody would go hang out at a bar or something, and I’d be like, ‘I’d love to, but I think I could ruin everybody’s night. Because it’s just not going to be fun once I’m there.’”

Elle‘s September 2023 issue hits newsstands nationwide on August 29.