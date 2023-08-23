Angelina Jolie has gotten some interesting ink. The 48-year-old actress and director visited popular celebrity tattoo artist Mr. K to get two small tattoos on the inside of her middle fingers.

Mr. K, who works at the New York studio Bang Bang, posted a photo of Jolie’s open palms, blurring out the new ink.

While some thought the tattoo was the actual blurred image, Mr. K wrote, “Guys it’s photoshopped for cover the tattoo.”

Fans also immediately began speculating that Jolie’s new body art was an aggressive message to her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, but Mr. K quickly hopped into the comments section to clarify.

“It’s NOTHING related with Brad Pitt,” the artist wrote, promising to post the actual tattoo “very soon.”

In addition to Jolie, Mr. K has inked numerous celebrities, including Pitt’s Ocean’s 11 co-star, Matt Damon, as well as Michael J. Fox.

Angelina Jolie – Photo: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images

This is not Jolie’s first tattoo. The A-lister has lots of body art, including detailed back and arm tattoos in a variety of scripts. She also has a large tiger on her lower back.

Jolie shares kids Maddox China, 22, Pax Thien, 19, Zahara Marley, 18, Shiloh Novel, 17, and twins Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline, both 15, with Pitt. Jolie and Pitt married in 2014 after a lengthy romance. They separated in 2016 and in 2019 they were declared legally single, though their divorce proceedings continue to drag out in court.

