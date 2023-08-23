A security guard in Minneapolis is out of a job after a Taylor Swift show.

Calvin Decker, who worked as a guard at the singer’s Eras Tour two-night stop in the city, says he was fired after asking fans to snap photos of him with Swift in the background.

Fans may already be familiar with Decker, who went viral earlier this summer when a fan posted a TikTok video of him singing along to Swift’s hit “Cruel Summer” while guarding the stage.

After the video went viral, Decker took to TikTok himself to talk about his experience working the concert, explaining that he applied for the job with security company Best Crowd Management largely to be able to attend the Eras Tour without buying a ticket.

“After night one, I was realizing how close Taylor Swift was getting to me, so I really wanted to get a photo to document it,” he said of his front-and-centre position by the stage. “So I handed down these little pieces of paper that said I wasn’t allowed to have my phone out, but if Taylor Swift comes right behind me, please take a photo of me and text it to my number. And I handed this out to a couple of people in the front row for night two and they were really kind and really sweet about it.”

A few weeks later, Decker shared another update, saying that he had been fired over his actions at the concert.

He explained that he had been fired for breaking a company rule prohibiting staff from taking photos with performers, and that they specifically cited his handing out notes asking fans to take the photos.

“Beyond that, the HR woman who called me wasn’t able to articulate exactly what I did wrong, because I didn’t do anything beyond asking for photos, which is what happens at any other concert, with the only exception being that I made sure I got any that I was included in,” Decker said. “Every photo of me from that night was from behind the barricade like any other photo from a fan would be. I never took my own phone out. And above all else, I made sure that Taylor Swift was safe and all the fans had a good time. As long as I was at that concert, I was doing my job.”

He said that his firing occurred just days after he posted his first TikTok video on the subject, and that he had offered to take down the post, but he never heard back, until a month later when he was placed on the schedule to work an Ed Sheeran concert.

“A couple of managers talked to me just to make sure that I wouldn’t be making any videos, but a lot of them were really cool and willing to give me a second chance,” he said.

But after working the shift, Decker said that he was approached by an HR rep who told him he was officially fired.

Despite the experience, Decker told followers not to direct any “hate” toward the company, adding that he holds “no grudges against my employer.”