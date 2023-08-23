“Selling Sunset” star, Amanza Smith, is opening up about a recent health scare. What Smith thought was just lower back pain, ended up being something much more alarming.

In a new interview with People, the interior designer, 46, shared her story after undergoing two invasive spinal surgeries this summer, explaining how osteomyelitis — a potentially rare and life-threatening bone infection — was affecting her lower vertebrae.

In May, Smith experienced a severe backache that lasted almost a full month, causing her to collapse one evening at her Los Angeles home. Five days later, she agreed to let a close friend take her to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. After doing an MRI, doctors discovered that Smith had a dangerously advanced case of vertebral osteomyelitis — a vertebral infection that is fatal for two out of 10 patients.

“One or two more days at home and you could have been dead,” she recalled her doctor’s words to her.

“I thought I had a backache, and I almost died,” the reality star told People. “The doctors and my friend saved my life.”

Upon Smith’s hospital admission on June 2, doctors put her on IV antibiotics before undergoing a lower spine surgery to “clear the infection from the bones,” she explained. However, they discovered the osteomyelitis, which can potentially arise from a medical procedure or an injection — in Smith’s case it was unclear — had also infected the front of her spine.

“It was close to my aorta and my kidney,” Smith said of the area, noting that it was initially too dangerous to operate on.

Instead doctors relied on the antibiotics, hoping they would stop the infection, but Smith’s vertebrae continued to deteriorate.

“The risk was the antibiotics wouldn’t penetrate the bone, and my entire back could collapse,” she shared.

The TV personality then underwent a second surgery that was six hours long. Doctors placed a titanium mesh cage in her back, adding rods and screws to keep her spine in tact.

“I am an iron woman, with rods and screws,” Smith quipped.

Finally, Smith went home on July 3 after a long, frightening journey in the hospital. Her recovery includes taking antibiotics for another six months, plus physical therapy and following doctors orders to tread lightly on her feet.

“There are so many things I can’t do, because I can’t lift more than five pounds,” she elaborated. “Sometimes my purse is too heavy. You can’t speed up time, but I’m very anxious to be able to do the things that I love to do. I like to decorate. I like to rearrange. I want to be able to hang things, but I’m very limited right now.”

Nonetheless, Smith emphasized how her health has given her a new perspective.

“You know who your friends are when you become a burden,” she said. “Its like a rebirth. I will never take my mobility for granted again. When I can walk and jog again and do Pilates or ballet, I hope I stick to them because I plan on living to be 107.”