Matthew McConaughey’s mom Mary Kathlene McCabe apparently gave his now-wife Camila Alves a tough time towards the start of their relationship.

Alves opened up about the things McCabe — nicknamed “Ma Mac” by the family — would say and do as she appeared on a new episode of Southern Living‘s “Biscuits & Jam” podcast.

Alves — who tied the knot with McConaughey back in 2012 — recalled first starting to date the actor in 2006.

The model remembered of McConaughey’s mom, “She did all these things when I first came in the picture, right? She was really testing me. I mean, really testing me,” according to the Daily Mail.

“She would call me by all of Matthew’s ex-girlfriends’ names, she would start speaking Spanish with me in a very broken way, kind of putting [me] down a bit. I mean, all kinds of stuff.”

Alves then said how she landed a modelling job in Istanbul and got an extra first class ticket and a free stay at a hotel, which she gave to her mother-in-law, telling her: “Ma Mac, you’re gonna come with me.”

Alves shared, “The whole way there, the whole plane ride to Istanbul, she was telling me all these stories and putting all these things in my head.

“When we landed, I was like, ‘Okay, all right. Let me buckle up. Let me get ready for this situation.’

“About day three, I was taking her to her room, and she got into this whole other thing that it’s not my place to share, and she starts crying, and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ You know, ‘Ma Mac!’ and feeling so sorry. And as I put her to bed, I look at her and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh. She’s full of s**t.'”

That’s when Alves made the decision to stand up for herself, recalling: “So I just [flipped] it on her and brought my spicy Brazilian, Latin side, and I let her have it. So I went back at her, and we had it back and forth, back and forth.

“She just looked at me and she was like, ‘Okay. Now you’re in,'” she went on, adding: “All she wanted was for me to fight back.”

Alves said that ever since then, the pair have had a good relationship, but admitted it can be “tricky” at times.

The model continued, “From that day on, that night on, we have the most amazing relationship, and I have so much respect for her.

“She has so much respect for me… it can get tricky sometimes.

“We always end with a good laugh and a joke.”