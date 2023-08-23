Click to share this via email

Billie Eilish flies like the rest of us.

The “Bad Guy” singer recently hopped aboard a flight, where she surprised fans and fellow passengers by sitting in economy class.

One fan recorded a video, posted to TikTok, showing Eilish seated in the same cabin as them, identifiable by the gray beanie with blue stars on it.

“Pov: you’re in a plane with Billie (Still cant believe wtf just happened),” the fan wrote.

During the same flight, Eilish posted an Instagram Story update showing her in her seat, with the same grey and blue-starred beanie.

In the comments on the TikTok post, fans praised the star for sitting in economy class.

“when her and finneas said they would never get a private jet:):),” one person wrote, while someone else said, “Omg she’s so humble being in economy!! 😭”

Another said, “for this long i thought billie flying with private jet💀.”

Someone else joked, “i would of prolly been in a state of shock for the whole flight 😭”