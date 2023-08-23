Melissa Joan Hart almost lost her “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” role after posing for a men’s magazine shoot.

The actress — who had the lead role on the hit series for seven seasons from 1996 to 2003 — posed for Maxim’s October 1999 issue cover.

While speaking on a recent episode of the “Pod Meets World” podcast, hosts Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle and Rider Strong showed a picture of Hart posing with Britney Spears at the New York premiere of the 1999 rom-com “Drive Me Crazy”, in which she played Nicole Maris.

Hart recalled of the snap, “If you look at my eyes [in the photo], I’d been crying all evening,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The actress said how she’d been planning to break up with her boyfriend at the time, so she was upset, as well as having “been up since 4 a.m.” doing press.

“I had to wait on the red carpet,” Hart said. “They wanted me to wait in my car for like an hour for Britney to show up so we could do photos together. And I was like, ‘Can I just go, start doing the press?’ [They were like,] ‘Nope, You’ve got to wait for Britney.’”

Britney Spears and Melissa Joan Hart (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Hart was then “whisked away to a limo” to head to the airport for a flight to Vancouver to film “Scary Movie”.

“I was supposed to be the opening, vivacious, big-breasted one that’s like murdered or something in the beginning,” Hart rememembered. “And I was put in a limo, and I was taken away, and I had just broken up with my boyfriend while we were in the movie, and I’m crying and I’m upset.”

Hart didn’t end up going to film the flick, as she learned she’d been fired on the way to the airport.

Things then went from bad to worse, as she learned her “Sabrina” role was up in the air while she was at the Planet Hollywood after party, that she went to instead of getting on the flight.

Hart shared, “My lawyer shows up and goes, ‘You did a photo shoot for Maxim magazine?’

“I’m like: ‘Yes, I did.’ They’re like, ‘Well, you’re being sued and fired from your show, so don’t talk to the press, don’t do anything.’”

Hart then got a “phone call on my cell phone from my mother, my producer, who was like, ‘What did you do?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know, whatever my publicist told me to do at the photo shoot. Like I did a photo shoot for Maxim! It’s Maxim, of course you’re gonna be in your underwear.’”

Hart explained how the issue was mainly with the line, “Sabrina, your favorite witch without a stitch,” with her being accused of violating her Archie Comics contract, which stated the actress “would never play the character [Sabrina] naked.”

Hart kept the role in the end and the whole thing got resolved because they “had no ground to stand on” since “she had no control over what they wrote on the cover.”

Hart also wrote an apology letter.

She said of the night she thought she’d lost “Sabrina”: “I’m crying even harder because my daddy’s hugging me, I’m being fired from my show, I was just fired from the movie, I just broke up with my boyfriend.”