Swifties are getting a taste of Taylor Swift’s first re-released track off her 2017 album, Reputation.

On Wednesday, “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)” was revealed as the song for the opening titles of Prime Video’s new original series, “Wilderness”. The re-recorded Reputation track makes its debut in the series teaser released today.

“The defiant ‘Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)’ reflects Liv’s (Jenna Coleman) transformation after her supposed ‘happily-ever-after’ quickly turns into a living nightmare on discovering her husband Will (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) is having an affair,” reads a press release announcing the upcoming U.K. psychological thriller.

“Wilderness” — Photo: Courtesy of Prime Video

Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Will Taylor in “Wilderness”. — Photo: Courtesy of Prime Video

“Liv becomes the actress starring in Will’s bad dreams after she learns about his betrayal, and her heartbreak is swiftly followed by another emotion: fury,” the synopsis reads. “The couple embark on an American road trip Liv’s fantasized about since she was little, from the Grand Canyon on through Yosemite, before ending up with a hedonistic weekend in Las Vegas. For Will, it’s a chance to make amends; for Liv, it’s a very different prospect—a landscape where accidents happen all the time. The perfect place to get revenge. Look what he made her do…”

Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Will Taylor and Jenna Coleman as Liv Taylor in “Wilderness”. — Photo: Courtesy of Prime Video

Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Will Taylor and Jenna Coleman as Liv Taylor in “Wilderness”. — Photo: Courtesy of Prime Video

Jenna Coleman as Liv Taylor in “Wilderness”. — Photo: Courtesy of Prime Video

l-r: Jenna Coleman as Liv Taylor, Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Will Taylor, Eric Balfour as Garth and Ashley Benson as Cara in “Wilderness”. — Photo: Courtesy of Prime Video

l-r: Ashley Benson as Cara, Eric Balfour as Garth, Jenna Coleman as Liv Taylor and Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Will Taylor in “Wilderness”. — Photo: Courtesy of Prime Video

The series, based on B.E. Jones’ novel, also stars Ashley Benson and Eric Balfour.

Ashley Benson as Cara in “Wilderness”. — Photo: Courtesy of Prime Video

Eric Balfour as Garth in “Wilderness”. — Photo: Courtesy of Prime Video

The news follows an announcement Swift made earlier this month, revealing 1989 (Taylor’s Version) – the re-recording of her 2014 album – will release on October 27. Swift has two more re-recorded albums to release of the six she recorded during her tenure at Big Machine – Reputation and her self-titled debut album (2006).

“Wilderness” premieres September 15 on Prime Video.

Check out the intense and revengeful trailer below.