Vanessa Bryant is celebrating her late husband.

Basketball star Kobe Bryant would have turned 45 on Wednesday, and his wife shared a post on Instagram in his memory.

“Happy birthday, baby. I love you always & forever. ❤️,” she wrote in the caption, along with a slideshow of her and Kobe together.

Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Kobe and Vanessa first met in 1999 on the set of a music video and quickly hit it off. They got married in 2001 and over the next two decades had four children together, daughters Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri, born in 2019.

In January 2020, Kobe and 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash, along with seven others. The NBA star was 41.

Also on Wednesday, Vanessa shared a video teaser for the Kobe Protro 8 “Halo” sneakers she helped design.