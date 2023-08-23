Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Ashley Olsen’s old “Full House” co-stars are celebrating her big news.

Last week, news broke that the 37-year-old actress quietly welcomed her first child with husband Louis Eisner several months ago.

READ MORE: Ashley Olsen Quietly Welcomes First Child With Husband Louis Eisner

On their podcast “How Rude, Tanneritos!” this week, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber celebrated the birth.

Barber said that it “blows [her] mind,” while Sweetin joked, “The baby had a baby!”

Sweetin then added, “I’m sorry, I know she’s not a baby. She’s a 37-year-old woman, I realize that. But it’s like when the youngest member of your family has a kid. It’s like, ‘Ah, it’s happening!’”

READ MORE: How Ashley Olsen Kept Her Pregnancy A Secret — Even From Friends

The actress also acknowledged that Olsen and Eisner prefer to keep the family life “private for sure,” but she wanted to offer her congratulations anyway.

“I want to wish them well,” Sweetin said. “Welcome to motherhood!”

Olsen and Eisner tied the knot in a small, private ceremony in late December 2022.

According to reports, the couple welcomed a son, named Otto.

Olsen played the character Michelle Tanner, along with her twin sister Mary-Kate, on the original run of “Full House”, though they did not return for the revival “Fuller House”.