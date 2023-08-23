L-R: Jonathon Young, Mike Turner, Romeo Escobar, Maryanne Oketch and Lindsay Dolashewich in the season 42 finale of "Survivor".

Global’s fall 2023 primetime premiere lineup is guaranteed to keep viewers entertained with its supersized reality TV slate and hotly anticipated new Canadian drama.

On Wednesday, the TV network announced premiere dates for its fall 2023 schedule, including a new season of Canada’s no. 1 reality show “Survivor”, returning Wednesday, September 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT for season 45 with supersized 90-minute episodes each week. Elsewhere on Wednesday nights, the contemporary re-imagining of the Robin Hood legend, Global’s new buzz-worthy original “Robyn Hood” launches Wednesday, September 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT after much anticipation.

The network also ups the ante this fall with an unscripted slate of programming, including new game show premieres like Josh Duhamel’s reality competition “Buddy Games”, kicking off Thursday, September 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT; “Lotería Loca”, hosted by Jaime Camil, premiering Monday, October 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT; and “Raid the Cage” airing Friday, October 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Joining Global’s new and returning series is “I Can See Your Voice”, back for season 3 and, once again, hosted by Ken Jeong (Tuesday, September 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT).

Then, the worldwide streaming phenomenon “Yellowstone”, led by Kevin Costner, makes its conventional TV premiere Sunday, September 17 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

“ET Canada” is also returning for season 19, beginning Monday, September 11.

Other fan favourites and perennial hits returning this fall on Global include: “SEAL Team” (Thursday November 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT), “The Wall” (Friday, November 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT), “Crime Beat” season 5 (Friday, October 13 at 10 p.m. ET), “The New Reality” season 4 (Saturday, September 30 at 7 p.m. ET), “Crime Beat: Most Wanted” series debut (Saturday, September 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET), “48 Hours” (Saturday, September 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT), and “60 Minutes” (Sunday, September 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET).

“This fall, Global’s schedule promises to deliver audiences fresh premium content filled with the most exhilarating reality competitions and exciting edge-of-your seat scripted series,” said Troy Reeb, Executive Vice President, Broadcast Networks, Corus Entertainment. “Whether it’s with your crew of castaways for ‘Survivor’, your best friends for ‘Buddy Games’, or your merry band for ‘Robyn Hood’, Global’s lineup brings everyone together for unforgettable primetime entertainment each night of the week.”