Charlize Theron’s days of gaining weight for roles are over.

The actress told Allure in a recent interview: “I will never, ever do a movie again and say, ‘Yeah, I’ll gain 40 pounds.’ I will never do it again because you can’t take it off.

“When I was 27, I did ‘Monster’, I lost 30 pounds, like, overnight. I missed three meals, and I was back to my normal weight.”

Theron won a Best Actress Oscar for her 2003 flick “Monster”, in which she starred as Aileen alongside Christina Ricci, Bruce Dern and more.

Despite being able to shed the weight after that, she said it was harder gaining 50 pounds for the 2018 film “Tully”.

Theron recalled, “Then I did it at 43 for ‘Tully’, and I remember a year into trying to lose the weight, I called my doctor and I said, ‘I think I’m dying because I cannot lose this weight.’

“And he was like, ‘You’re over 40. Calm down. Your metabolism is not what it was.’ Nobody wants to hear that.”

Theron continued to say of posing on the red carpet post-weight gain, “I’ve always found it so funny when I’ve gained weight for movies and then had to go onto a red carpet.”

She said of calling her stylist Leslie Fremar, “I call her and say, ‘I’m doing this movie about postpartum depression and I’ve gained like 40 pounds.’ And she’s like, ‘Oh, my gosh! Oh, my gosh! How am I gonna dress you?’ It’s not something that you can just figure out last minute.

“She’s put a lot of blazers over open backs for me.”

Theron previously told ET of gaining weight for the “Tully” role in 2018: “I gained close to 50 pounds for this film.

“I wanted to feel what this woman felt, and I think that was a way for me to get closer to her and get into that mindset.

“You know, it was a huge surprise to me. I got hit in the face pretty hard with depression. Yeah, for the first time in my life I was eating so much processed foods and I drank way too much sugar. I was not that fun to be around on this film,” she went on.